2027: LP Will Give Women More Opportunities – Abure

The factional national chairman of the Labour Party (LP), Julius Abure, has pledged more opportunities for women in 2027 election.

Naija News reports that Abure noted that the party has deliberately created opportunities for women to participate, not just in the affairs of the party, but has also given them opportunity to run for offices, hence the 2027 elections will not be different.

Abure’s promise was released in a statement by the faction’s National Publicity Secretary, Obiorah Ifoh.

He spoke in Abuja on Thursday at the Aju Morgan Elumelu Foundation (AMEF).

“I want to assure you that by 2027, God sparing our lives under our leadership. We’ll provide more opportunities for women. We appreciate the fact that culturally, economically, financially, there are several inhibitions against women’s participation.

“I want to assure you that the Labour Party is ready and determined to break those challenges that will encourage women to participate,” he said.

Also, the faction’s National Women Leader, Dudu Manuga, stressed that space for women in leadership, governance and politics has been shrinking over the years but maintained that bills for special seats for women should be passed into law to enable women’s involvement in leadership positions.

“I have never seen this kind of effort coming together to see that we have more women in the legislature. So I think if we can have that bill passed and we’ll continue with the aggressive advocacy and mobilization, we’ll get it right this time around,” she said.

Manuga, however, called for collaboration of women at all levels in government to ensure the passage of the bill.

“What we now need to do is to encourage women in every state to meet their legislators and discuss with them.

“Let us lobby for this thing so that we get everybody to be on the same page and have it passed but for now the political parties have a long way to go,” she added.