Why We Endorsed Tinubu For Second Term – Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, has commended the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, governors and National Assembly members for endorsing President Bola Tinubu for second tenure.

Deputy Speaker Kalu said the President has done great work for the nation in two years of his administration.

Naija News reports that the Bende Constituency of Abia State lawmaker said this in a statement on Thursday, after the APC’s National Summit held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

“Today (Thursday) at this remarkable Summit, we stood together in one voice as a party to pass a vote of confidence on the President and further endorse him as our sole candidate for the 2027 Presidential elections, following his outstanding performance in delivering the Renewed Hope Agenda to the people.

“In the last two years, the scorecard of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been marked by resounding achievements across various sectors of our nation. Through purposeful policies and decisive leadership, he has delivered the dividends of democracy across all regions, with a firm commitment to equity and national development,” he said.

Kalu further lauded Tinubu’s infrastructure works in the South East. He noted the President’s establishment of the South East Development Commission (SEDC) to enhance the region’s economic growth.

“In the Southeast, the President has delivered notable projects including the ongoing reconstruction of federal roads, revitalization of the Eastern rail corridor, empowerment of small businesses, strategic appointments that reflect true federal character and significantly the establishment of the South East Development Commission which will actualize the Rehabilitation, Reconstruction, Reintegration of our region,” he stated.

He further reassured that the federal lawmakers would continue to partner with the President to deliver good governance.

“At the National Assembly, our commitment to strengthening the synergy between the Legislature and the Executive stands resolute, as we work together to advance our nation toward greater heights of progress and prosperity,” he added.