Why I Dumped LP For APC – Enugu Rep, Umeha

The House of Representatives member for Udi/Ezeagu Constituency of Enugu State, Sunday Umeha, has reassured his commitment to delivering quality representation to his people.

Umeha said he dumped Labour Party (LP) for All Progressives Congress (APC) because of the leadership crisis ravaging the party at the national and state level.

He stated that it would be political suicide for him to remain in the Labour Party.

Naija News reports that the Enugu lawmaker disclosed this in a letter addressed to his constituents after his welcome during plenary on Thursday.

Umeha noted that he wants to connect his constituency, Enugu and South East, to the centre.

While commending LP for giving him the platform, the Deputy Chairman of the House Committee on Justice regretted that his former party has become a shadow of what it used to represent.

It read: “My Dear Constituents and Fellow Nigerians,

“After series of consultations with leaders of our communities in Ezeagu-Udi Federal Constituency, political friends, colleagues and associates both at home and in the Diaspora, I have since resigned my membership of the Labour Party. The Notice of my Resignation and Defection to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) was formally read today, on the floor of the House of Representatives in line with extant laws governing political party resignation and defection.

“This is a decision that I have taken with a great sense of responsibility and in response to the seemingly intractable leadership crisis in the Labour Party; both at the National and various State organs. The importance of a stable and viable political party, in a representational democracy such as ours, cannot be overemphasized. As such, my continued membership of the Labour Party whilst it continues on a downward spiral would constitute a political suicide. I have therefore taken this solemm decision, not in my own personal interest, but more importantly in the interest of my beloved Constituents; whose mandate I continue to carry with great sense of responsibility, dignity and pride.

“Enugu State, occupies a distinctive position of the capital of the Eastern Region, hence the need to align it with the center of National politics under the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu GCFR cannot be gainsaid. By connecting our people to the center, I’m confident that more impetus would be given to the actualization of our Legislative Agenda which we have pursued with renewed zest and vigor.

“The infrastructural intervention of the APC-led Federal Government in the South East; the latest of which is the establishment of the South East Development Commission – which would be a vehicle for the all-round infrastructural and socioeconomic development of the region cannot be overemphasized. This move, therefore, would afford me the platform to effectively negotiate and midwife a better deal for our people amongst other progressives.

“I want to thank the Labour Party for affording me the platform to launch my mainstream political career; however, I regret that the party which was until recently, the heartbeat of the Nigerian people has become unrecognizable faced with a war of attrition that looks destined to destroy it.

“Let me also thank the leadership of the APC in Enugu State, led by Hon. Chief Uche Nnaji (Minister of Science and Technology and Innovation), Hon. Emeka Emeukwu (APC Deputy Chairman, South), Hon. Ugochukwu Agballa (State Chairman, APC Enugu State) for their leadership, guidance and warm reception. I should also thank the National Chairman of the APC (H.E. Govenor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje) as well as the Chairman of the Progressives Governors Forum (H.E. Governor Hope Uzodinma) as well as other National Leaders of the Party, for making it a viable, stable and alternative platform of choice as evidenced in the massive defections into the party.

“Irrespective of political party affiliations, I pledge myself to the continuous service of the good people of Ezeagu-Udi Federal Constituency, the people of Enugu State at large and of course to the larger calling of National progress and development.