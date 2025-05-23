Why Artistes Cancel Tours – Ric Hassani

Nigerian singer and songwriter Ric Hassani has stated that artistes cancel their tours due to circumstances beyond their control.

Speaking in an interview with Hip TV on Thursday, the singer explained that low turnout in ticket sales could lead to cancellation.

He explained that high-level production shows or concerts involve various individuals, including stakeholders, management teams, and even touring companies.

“I do not know why that happens. I feel like a lot of artistes who cancel their tours, there are a lot of other companies that are involved. From touring companies to management companies, on that level. Maybe some funny contracts somewhere, or maybe it could be ticket sales or whatever,” he said.

Hassani shared more insight, stating that it could be the artiste’s decision but there are usually several reasons why tours get cancelled.

“This is our job, this is our career, we sacrifice a lot to perform. I believe it might be entirely the artist’s decision. So, these levels of tours that are being cancelled are high-level production shows, if you check it. There are a lot of people and companies involved, so it can be cancelled for whatever reason,” Hassani revealed.