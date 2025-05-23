Two Drown While Searching For Debtor In Kano

Two young men have been confirmed deceased by the Kano State Fire Service following an incident that occurred at a waterlogged ditch along Ring Road, opposite Dorayi Babba, while they were in pursuit of a debtor.

The Public Relations Officer of the State Fire Service, ACFO Saminu Yusif Abdullahi, mentioned in a statement that this unfortunate incident was reported to their control room at approximately 9:36 a.m. by an individual named Garba Sani.

The deceased have been identified as Saifullahi Muhammad, aged 27, and Halifa Abdullahi, aged 29, both of whom resided in Gwammaja quarters.

They were reportedly chasing a debtor from Kofar Ruwa Market when the situation turned fatal.

The statement read, “Our rescue team from the headquarters responded immediately and retrieved both men from the ditch, unconscious. They were rushed to Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital, where doctors later confirmed them dead.

“The remains of the victims were handed over to Inspector Halifa Muhammad of Kuntau Police Division for further investigation.”

Meanwhile, in a separate incident, the Fire Service also responded to a report of two well-drainers trapped inside a well in Danmaliki village near Chalawa Filling Station. The call came in at about 6:01 a.m. from a staff member, SFS Usman Aminu.

The statement said, “The victims, who were working inside the well, were overcome by heat and lack of oxygen and became trapped. Fortunately, the rescue team was able to bring them out alive.”

“They were successfully rescued, conscious and were later confirmed to be in stable condition.”

Saminu clarified that the victims who were rescued were transferred to the Ward Head of Danmaliki, Alhaji Ali Alkasim.

Nevertheless, the Fire Service urged residents to be vigilant around open water bodies and wells, particularly during the rainy season, and to report emergencies without delay to prevent loss of life.