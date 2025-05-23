Troops Kill Boko Haram, ISWAP Terrorists In Borno

Troops of Operation Hadin Kai have killed at least 16 terrorists belonging to Boko Haram and Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP).

The troops neutralised the terrorists in the early hours of Friday after an intense exchange of fire that lasted two hours.

Naija News reports that the Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement on its X handle.

The statement said the troops of Operation Hadin Kai sighted the terrorists in Dambao, Borno State.

The terrorists retreated, having lost 16 members and being overpowered by the superior firearms of the gallant troops.

“At about 1am today 23 May 2025, gallant troops of Operation Hadin Kai, sighted a group of ISWAP/BokoHaram terrorists in Damboa and immediately engaged them with sustained indirect fire.

“The main thrust of the attack targeted the Brigade, prompting the swift deployment of air support to assist ground forces. After approximately two hours of intense engagement, the terrorists were forced to retreat after suffering casualties,” it read.

It stated that troops were conducting pursuit operations against the fleeing terrorists of Boko Haram and ISWAP.

“Troops successfully neutralized 16 terrorists in the encounter and are currently conducting a pursuit operation,” it stated.

According to the statement, ammunition storage of troops was hit during the operation.

“Although an ammunition storage area was hit during the exchange, it was quickly brought under control with no further escalation,” it added.