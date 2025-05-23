Transfer: Victor Osimhen In Talks With Al-Hilal, Arsenal Interested In Lookman

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen are currently engaged in discussions regarding a prospective transfer to Saudi club Al-Hilal this summer.

After spending the 2024-2025 season on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli, Osimhen is anticipated to make a permanent move away from Napoli after the season.

Osimhen, 26, has a €75 million release clause in his contract that is available for activation during this summer transfer window.

However, this clause does not apply to clubs in Serie A. As a result, Juventus, who have also shown interest in acquiring the talented striker, would need to negotiate a higher fee to secure his services.

According to information from the French news outlet Foot Mercato, Al-Hilal has already initiated contact with Osimhen’s representatives, aiming to sign an established striker following Neymar’s departure from the club in January.

Samuel Akere’s Status with Club Brugge

Former Golden Eaglets star Samuel Akere is gaining traction as a target for Belgian Pro League champions, Club Brugge.

With just one year remaining on his contract with Bulgarian club Botev Plovdiv, Akere has caught the attention of Club Brugge, who have already reached out to Botev regarding the promising winger.

Akere, 21, is currently valued at €1 million and has been making a significant impact for Botev Plovdiv this season, showcasing remarkable form. He has netted seven goals and provided six assists in 37 appearances across all competitions.

Arsenal’s Interest in Ademola Lookman

Arsenal are reportedly considering a move for Ademola Lookman as they prepare for the upcoming summer transfer window.

As reported by Sky Sport DE journalist Florian Plettenberg, the Gunners are entering the competition alongside Juventus for the services of the Nigeria international.

The London club is drawn to Lookman due to his versatility on the field.

Lookman, who is currently valued at around €40 million by Atalanta, may soon make his final appearance for the club against Parma this Sunday.

This season, the 27-year-old winger has made a significant contribution, scoring 20 goals and providing seven assists in 39 matches across all competitions.