Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Friday, 23rd May, 2025

President Bola Tinubu has given fresh assurances that Nigeria is on the path to recovery and the nation’s economy will get better.

Speaking on Thursday at the State House in Abuja during the national summit organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC), President Tinubu said Nigeria would be industrialized.

He boasted that if his administration has achieved so much within two years of getting into power, then the potential of what can be achieved remains limitless.

Naija News reports the President gave the assurance during his speech at the event when somebody from the audience interrupted by saying “Follow who know road.”

In response, Tinubu gave fresh assurances that Nigeria’s economy is on the path of recovery due to the policies and programmes put in place by his administration, and the nation would be great again.

He boasted that much has already been achieved within two years in office and much more achievements would be recorded in the coming years.

Governors elected under the banner of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have officially adopted President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole candidate for the party in the 2027 presidential election.

At the APC National Summit held at the Presidential Villa on Thursday, Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma, who is also the Chairman of the Progressive Governors Forum, announced the decision.

He emphasised that the governors had collectively agreed that President Tinubu should be the APC’s candidate for the 2027 elections.

The motion for Tinubu’s endorsement was moved by Governor Uzodimma and seconded by Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani. After the motion was proposed, the question was put to the gathering and was met with an overwhelming “yes” vote.

Although President Tinubu is currently in the middle of his first term, discussions regarding his potential reelection have been dominating the political landscape.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has denied reports of seeking a private meeting with President Bola Tinubu during his visit to Rome for the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV, .

Speaking in a statement released via his 𝕏 account on Thursday, Obi said blackmailers who have been paid to spread negative news about him are behind the report.

The former Anambra State Governor also specifically denied seeking a private meeting with President Tinubu over a purported ₦225 billion debt crisis involving Fidelity Bank.

He urged members of the public to disregard the claims as they are baseless, malicious, and entirely false.

Speaking further, Peter Obi denied owning Fidelity Bank, but he only serves on its leadership board.

He urged those spreading falsehoods about him to desist and chart a new course of life.

The Federal Government has filed criminal charges against Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan following her public allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio and former Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello, accusing them of plotting to assassinate her.

Naija News understands that the charges, filed before the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory in Abuja, stem from remarks the Kogi Central lawmaker made during an appearance on Politics Today, a live programme on Channels Television, on April 3, 2025.

According to the charge sheet obtained by SaharaReporters, the government is accusing Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan of making imputations “knowing or having reason to believe that such imputation will harm the reputation of a person,” in violation of Section 391 of the Penal Code. The offence is punishable under Section 392 of the same law.

The case lists the Federal Republic of Nigeria as the complainant and names the senator as the sole defendant.

President Bola Tinubu has transmitted the ₦1.481 trillion 2025 Rivers State budget to the National Assembly.

Naija News reports that the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, read Tinubu’s request during Thursday’s plenary.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio also read the letter on the floor of the red chamber.

In the breakdown, Tinubu said ₦324 billion is proposed for infrastructure, ₦166 billion for the health sector, ₦75.6 billion for education, and ₦31.4 billion for agriculture.

The president asked the House to consider and pass the appropriation bill expeditiously.

Former National Vice Chairman (North-West) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has dismissed a purported appointment to head the secretariat of a newly formed anti-Tinubu coalition.

Naija News reports that the coalition established in March aims to challenge President Bola Tinubu in the 2027 general elections.

The coalition, led by former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, reportedly adopted the African Democratic Congress (ADC) as its official platform.

This move is particularly notable as it reportedly includes defectors from the ruling APC, reflecting a shift in political allegiances as the 2027 elections approach.

However, in a statement on Thursday, Lukman denied the reports that the coalition has adopted ADC as a political platform.

Lukman assured that once the negotiation is concluded, a formal announcement will be made by the leaders of the coalition.

He urged the public to disregard the news story, describing it as false, as no such decision has been taken.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of importing bandits into the country.

The opposition party asserted that it effectively addressed insecurity during its 16 years in power, sharply contrasting with the incumbent APC administration, which it has accused of permitting insecurity to escalate uncontrollably throughout Nigeria.

Naija News reports that the PDP’s statement was made in response to comments from the Governor of Borno State, Babagana Zulum, who recently acknowledged that Boko Haram informants have infiltrated both political and military sectors.

In reaction to this revelation, PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, engaged in a discussion with Vanguard in Abuja on Thursday, where he criticised the APC-led federal government for its failure to ensure the nation’s security.

Ologunagba recalled that during the administration of former President Goodluck Jonathan, the PDP undertook deliberate and strategic measures to combat the Boko Haram insurgency, including collaboration with international security experts.

He emphasised that significant progress was achieved at that time, with the insurgency largely restricted to the North-East region.

However, he expressed concern that under the APC, the security crisis has intensified, with banditry and terrorism now impacting nearly every region of the country, including Benue, Plateau, Zamfara, Sokoto, Katsina, and Niger States.

Veteran Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo, has dismissed allegations claiming she has a relationship with the controversial faceless blog, Gistlover.

Naija News reports that there have been speculations that the thespian is the owner of the anonymous blog.

However, speaking during an interview with comedian AY Makun, the actress denied the allegation, insisting that there was no truth to the claim.

She further explained that most of the gists shared by the blogger are leaked by close associates.

Nollywood actor, Deyemi Okanlawon, has berated the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) over the clampdown on Nigerian celebrities abusing the Naira.

Naija News recalls that on April 29, Nigerian businessman, E-Money, was arrested for abusing the dollar.

Similarly, singer Terry Apala was remanded at the Ikoyi correctional centre over an alleged abuse of Naira notes.

Also, Nollywood stars, Iyabo Ojo and AY Makun, recently revealed that the anti-graft agency separately invited them for questioning after spraying money at a public event.

However, Deyemi, in an interview on the ‘Nollywood On Radio’ show, criticised the EFCC for focusing on entertainers while larger issues of corruption and crime persist.

The actor stated that if the EFCC operatives are clamping down on corrupt officials, politicians, or organisations, Nigerians will believe they are working in their best interest.

Barcelona’s director, Deco, has revealed that French football club, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) made an approach to sign Lamine Yamal during the previous season.

The interest came after Lamine Yamal contributed significantly to Spain’s triumph in the UEFA European Championship.

During an interview with RAC1, Deco, who is well-known for his successful stints at both Barcelona and Chelsea, confirmed that the rumours surrounding PSG’s interest were indeed based on reality.

“Yes, last season, not this one yet,” he stated, emphasizing that while PSG expressed their desire to acquire Yamal, Real Madrid did not make any offers.

He added, “What we want is for him to stay. We don’t want to listen to offers; PSG asked, but Real Madrid didn’t.”

Deco made it clear that Barcelona have firmly turned down all approaches for the promising 17-year-old forward, asserting that they have no intention of selling him under any circumstances.

