Tinubu Has Done Great In Two Years – Sen. Jibrin

Deputy President of the Senate, Barau Jibrin, has said President Bola Tinubu has performed well in his two years in office.

Senator Jibrin said the endorsement of President Tinubu for a second tenure was proper and well-deserved.

Naija News reported that All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership, governors, National Assembly members and other stakeholders of the party on Thursday endorsed Tinubu for a second tenure during the APC National Summit which was held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja.

The Kano North Senator stated that Tinubu‘s unanimous endorsement by the National Assembly leadership and 22 All Progressives Congress (APC) governors as the party’s sole presidential candidate for the 2027 general elections was a prove of good performance.

In a statement on Thursday evening, Jibrin commended the National Assembly members and the APC governor for standing together to support the President.

“For us in the National Assembly, the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio, GCON, moved the motion, and it was seconded by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, GCON.

“Similarly, the Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum (PGF) and Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma, moved the endorsement motion,which was seconded by Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani,” he noted.

He added that the party’s support for the President’s second term bid aligned with earlier endorsement by APC stakeholders in the North West region.

“This signals strong support in our party for President Tinubu. Only last week, at our party’s stakeholders’ meeting in the Northwest, our region give him the nod for a second term in office,” he added.