This Season Is My Best Chance Of Winning Ballon d’Or – Mohamed Salah

Liverpool’s star forward, Mohamed Salah, believes that this current season represents his “best chance” at claiming the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

Mohamed Salah has been instrumental in Liverpool’s success this season, contributing significantly to their triumph in the Premier League.

With an impressive tally of 28 goals and 18 assists, the 32-year-old has not only solidified his status as a key player for the Reds but has also emerged as a fierce contender for the league’s Golden Boot.

The Ballon d’Or winner will be revealed on September 22, and Salah is regarded as one of the frontrunners for this coveted honour.

Reflecting on his performances in an interview with Sky Sports, Salah said, “I would say I never had a season like this, especially with winning big trophies. So I would say this is my best chance to get it right now while I’m at the club because it’s been a crazy year, a crazy season with a trophy.”

However, Salah faces stiff competition for the Ballon d’Or from talented players like Ousmane Dembélé of Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona’s rising star Lamine Yamal, both of whom have had remarkable seasons in their own right.

As the anticipation builds for the awards announcement, fans and pundits alike are eagerly watching to see if Salah can secure this career-defining honour for the first time in his career.