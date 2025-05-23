‘There Is Ongoing Discussions Between Atiku, Peter Obi, El-Rufai, Others’ – Ex-VP’s Spokesman

The spokesperson for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has confirmed that his principal, along with political heavyweights like Peter Obi and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, are in discussions about forming a coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Ibe made the revelation on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, confirming ongoing speculation about a possible alliance aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election.

“Well, you and I know that there have been ongoing discussions between Atiku Abubakar and some opposition leaders: Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai.

“Yes, it’s out there in the open. Discussion is still ongoing, and at the end of that discussion, they will come out with a position and the direction that we’re going to follow based on the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians,” Ibe stated on the show.

Reflecting on the 2019 presidential race, where Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi contested under the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ibe was asked if the two political figures would again share a ticket in 2027.

Ibe responded, “What I’m saying, in effect, is that that ticket was viable in 2019, and it’s still viable today. But it is left to the individuals to be able to come to a determination as to how they proceed. So, let us not go ahead of them. They are talking.”

The possibility of a joint ticket between Atiku and Obi has been widely speculated, though no final decision has been made. Both men contested in the 2019 election under the PDP, but were defeated by President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC.

The discussions of a coalition have gained momentum amid the crisis within the PDP and other opposition parties. El-Rufai, who served two terms as Kaduna State Governor under the APC, left the party earlier this year, citing both personal and political reasons.

He subsequently joined the Social Democratic Party (SDP), which is considered a potential platform for the coalition.

Despite ongoing coalition talks, Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, has downplayed suggestions of a formal alliance.

He has emphasised his interest in forming a coalition focused on combating poverty and addressing other societal issues in Nigeria.