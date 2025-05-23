‘The Indices Cannot Lie’ – Yahaya Bello Speaks On Contesting 2027 Election Against Tinubu

The immediate past Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, has dismissed reports of contesting the 2027 Presidential election against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Director, Yahaya Bello Media Office, Ohiare Michael, in a statement on Friday, described the campaign poster in circulation as false, misleading and the handwork of mischief makers who wanted to bring down the former Governor at all costs.

Yahaya Bello clarified he has no presidential ambition, reiterating his unflinching commitment to the re-election of Tinubu in 2027.

According to him, the President has done exceptionally well for Nigeria, despite the global challenges.

The statement reads in part, “Our attention has been drawn to another senseless post by mischief makers, who have no other job than to fabricate falsehood and disseminate same to mislead unsuspecting Nigerians.

“They have tried so hard in their “bring-him-down-at-all-costs” mission against the immediate past Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, but have always failed woefully.

“It is not the first time detractors and their co-travellers would fly absolute falsehood with the aim of setting the former governor against our President, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu. But this latest slant of reposting a 2022 rally afresh and insinuating that it is just happening, connotes nothing but insanity.

“Nigerians should be wary of witless bloggers who concoct stories without thinking, just to satisfy the interests of their equally brainless paymasters.

“In their desperate bid to create a crisis where there is none, they forgot the 2022 dates written boldly on the banners on display. Yet, they expect reasonable people not to see this as the handiwork of frustrated detractors.

“While we state, categorically, that our Principal, His Excellency former Governor Yahaya Bello, has no 2027 presidential ambition, we want to also stress his unflinching commitment to the re-election of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu come 2027.

“The indices cannot lie. The President and his team have done exceedingly well for the country, despite global challenges. On merit, he deserves the support of well-meaning Nigerians.

“Nigerians should disregard the mischievous post insinuating a fresh presidential support rally as what it is – a senseless post by a confused, witless mind.”