Real Madrid Finally Confirms Carlo Ancelotti’s Exit, Xabi Alonso Set To Resume

Real Madrid have officially confirmed that legendary coach, Carlo Ancelotti will step down after the club’s final La Liga fixture of the season, ending a second tenure marked by historic success and emotional triumphs.

The announcement, made earlier today, May 23, sets the stage for Xabi Alonso to officially succeed Carlo Ancelotti in the coming week.

The Italian tactician, whose departure was anticipated after Brazil unveiled him as their incoming national team manager last week, leaves as the most decorated coach in Real Madrid’s illustrious history.

Across two spells at the helm, Ancelotti amassed 15 major trophies, including three UEFA Champions League titles, two La Liga championships, and three FIFA Club World Cups.

His second stint saw two league and European doubles, most notably the club’s unforgettable 2022 Champions League run.

Real Madrid President Says Bye To Carlo Ancelotti

Club President Florentino Perez paid glowing tribute to Carlo Ancelotti in the official statement: “Carlo Ancelotti is now forever part of the great Real Madrid family. We are proud to have enjoyed a coach who has helped us achieve so much success and who has also embodied our club’s values ​​in an exemplary manner.”

To honour his contributions, Real Madrid will hold a special tribute to Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabéu on Saturday during their final home game against Real Sociedad.

Despite his exit from the dugout, Ancelotti’s relationship with the club may continue off the pitch. It is believed the 65-year-old, who plans to live part-time in Madrid, could be welcomed back in an executive or ambassadorial role in the future.

Xabi Alonso Returns to Lead

Real Madrid wasted no time in lining up a replacement. Bayer Leverkusen’s Xabi Alonso, a beloved former player at the club, will assume managerial duties.

Alonso is expected to sign a three-year contract and will be officially presented to the media at the Santiago Bernabéu on Monday.

He will be joined by four new staff members as he begins his next chapter at the club where he once starred as a midfield general.

Alonso’s coaching credentials soared during the 2023-2024 season after leading Leverkusen to an unbeaten Bundesliga title, and his return has been met with enthusiasm among fans and pundits alike.

Ancelotti’s Parting Words

In a heartfelt message shared on his Instagram page, Carlo Ancelotti reflected on his years with the club: “Today we part ways again. Once again, I carry with me in my heart every moment of this wonderful second stint as Real Madrid manager… What we’ve achieved together will forever remain in the memory of Real Madrid fans, not only for the triumphs but for the way we achieved them.”

He concluded with a resounding, “Hala Madrid and Nada Mas.”