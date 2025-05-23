Quadri Aruna Booted Out Of ITTF World Championships In Doha

Quadri Aruna’s journey at the 2025 ITTF World Championships in Doha came to an abrupt end on Thursday, concluding with a disheartening defeat in the fourth round.

Quadri Aruna faced off against Brazil’s Hugo Calderano in a highly anticipated men’s singles match at the renowned Lusail Arena.

This match heralded as one of the tournament’s marquee confrontations, ultimately fell flat as Calderano delivered a masterclass performance, outplaying Aruna decisively from start to finish.

The Brazilian secured a commanding victory with a scoreline of 4-0, demonstrating his dominance with game scores of 11-4, 11-4, 11-4, and 11-6, thereby advancing to the quarter-finals.

Calderano’s tactical prowess was on full display as he effectively neutralized Aruna’s potent forehand, forcing exchanges that continuously drew the Nigerian to his backhand side—where he struggled to mount a successful offensive.

Despite having his coaching staff provide guidance and encouragement throughout the match, Aruna was unable to find a consistent rhythm. A series of unforced errors proved costly, shifting momentum decisively in favour of Calderano.

The entire contest, lasting just 22 minutes, showcased Calderano’s elite technical skills, including his rapid backhand strikes and explosive forehand topspin, which consistently earned him crucial points and put immense pressure on Aruna.

Aruna, 36, remains a pioneering figure in African table tennis history, having reached the round of 16 at the ITTF World Championships on two previous occasions, notably achieving a remarkable quarter-final run in Houston in 2021.

In Doha, Aruna stood out as the sole African player to reach the top 16, which further solidified his legacy within the sport.