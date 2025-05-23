PDP Acting Chairman, Umar Iliya Damagum Denies APC Collusion

The acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Iliya Damagum, has firmly rejected allegations of incompetence and collusion with the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), defending his leadership amid increasing criticisms within the party.

In an interview with BBC Hausa, Damagum addressed the accusations head-on, dismissing claims that he is a puppet of the APC and reaffirming his allegiance to the PDP.

“May God be judge between me and whoever slandered me, and may God judge us, if I am working for the APC,” he said, responding to allegations that he met with President Bola Tinubu in England. He emphasized his long-standing commitment to the PDP, asserting, “I have a history, since I joined the PDP in 1999, I have never defected. Those who dislike me will have to find ways to either praise or criticise me to get what they want.”

Damagum also responded to mounting criticisms regarding his relationship with the former Rivers State Governor, now the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, a prominent figure in the APC government. Damagum acknowledged his association with Wike but rejected claims of any wrongdoing.

“For all those who accuse me of having links with the Minister of FCT, I know him or have had links with him, and many of them have had links with him. My only fault here is that I did not allow them to do what they wanted with him,” he explained.

The PDP Chairman expressed disappointment over the recent defection of some party members to the APC, acknowledging that such exits were a loss for the party. However, he denied any mistreatment of the defectors.

“We must be sad. Whenever you lose someone, you don’t feel happy, even if it’s just one person you’re grieving for,” he said. Despite this, Damagum insisted that none of the defectors could claim they were wronged by the party.

On the issue of internal divisions, Damagum admitted that disagreements are common in any political organisation but maintained that the PDP remains united.

“PDP is one. It was true that there are internal problems, because a party never lacks problems because its leaders are people, and people are in it, and everyone has their own interests,” he stated.

Damagum defended his leadership style, emphasising his adherence to principles and refusal to yield to individual whims. He pointed out that the heightened complaints following the party’s election losses had tested his leadership, but he reiterated his commitment to steering the PDP with integrity.