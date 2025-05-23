Osun PDP Leaders Names Preferred Presidential Candidate For 2027

The leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun East Senatorial district have expressed their support for President Bola Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke as their chosen candidates for the forthcoming presidential and governorship elections.

This information was shared in a statement issued by the Senatorial leader, Akindele Famuyide (Jagu), following their monthly meeting on Thursday, May 22.

Naija News reports that the PDP leaders also reiterated no vacancy at Aso Rock Villa.

Famuyide stated that both the President and the governor have demonstrated exemplary and consistent leadership during their initial years in office.

The statement read, “Osun East PDP unanimously declared their endorsement of President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke for a second term in office come 2026 and 2027 respectively.

“We applaud the President’s transformative infrastructure projects and sound economic policies, which have already begun to yield tangible benefits—most notably the significant reduction in food prices and marked improvements in national security.”

Famuyide also called on the President to sustain his drive towards delivering greater achievements for Nigeria’s future.

He noted that the endorsement goes beyond mere symbolism.

“It is a clear reflection of genuine confidence and satisfaction with President Tinubu and Governor Adeleke’s delivery of democratic dividends.

“There is no credible opposition within our ranks—the entire Osun East bloc stands resolutely united behind this historic decision,” the statement declared.