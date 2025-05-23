Osun East PDP Leaders Endorse Tinubu For 2027, Support Adeleke For Second Term

Leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Osun East Senatorial District have officially endorsed President Bola Tinubu as their sole and legitimate candidate for the 2027 presidential elections, affirming that there is no vacancy at the Aso Rock Villa.

Naija News reports that this endorsement came during the monthly meeting of the Osun East Senatorial leaders, which was held in Ilase-Ijesa.

In a communiqué made available to journalists, Hon. Akindele Famuyide (Jagu), the Senatorial leader, confirmed that the PDP leaders had unanimously agreed to back President Tinubu and Governor Ademola Adeleke for a second term in office.

“Osun East PDP unanimously declared their endorsement of President and Commander-in-Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, and Governor Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke for a second term in office come 2026 and 2027 respectively,” Famuyide stated.

The PDP leaders in Osun East expressed their full support for the president’s leadership, highlighting his transformative infrastructure projects and sound economic policies that have already shown positive results.

They particularly noted the significant reduction in food prices and improvements in national security as key achievements under his administration.

Famuyide emphasised that this endorsement is not merely symbolic, but a clear reflection of the party’s genuine confidence in Tinubu and Adeleke’s ability to continue delivering democratic dividends.

“This overwhelming endorsement goes beyond mere symbolism; it is a clear reflection of genuine confidence and satisfaction with President Tinubu and Governor Adeleke’s delivery of democratic dividends.

“There is no credible opposition within our ranks; the entire Osun East bloc stands resolutely united behind this historic decision,” he said.