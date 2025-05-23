Opposition Coalition Takes Shape As Amaechi, Imoke Gets ‘Appointments’

The structure of the opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 general elections has begun to take shape, with former Governors, Rotimi Amaechi of Rivers State and Liyel Imoke of Cross River State, assigned crucial roles in deciding whether to form a new political party or merge with an existing one.

Naija News reports that this development was disclosed in a communique read by the Convener of the League of Northern Democrats (LND), Umar Ardo, during the group’s expanded meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

The meeting was attended by prominent political figures, including former Kano State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, and several other key members of the northern political class.

The coalition, which is being led by influential opposition figures such as former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, is in the process of deciding on its strategic direction ahead of the 2027 elections.

In his address to journalists, Ardo explained that two committees had been set up within the coalition to explore the possibility of forming a new political party or fusing with an existing one.

He revealed that Liyel Imoke would head the committee focused on fusing into an existing political party, while Rotimi Amaechi would lead the committee tasked with registering a new political party.

“We resolved to support the National Opposition Coalition Group for the transitional politics towards 2027 and to contribute in the dialogue on either to register a new political party as the vehicle to drive the politics or fuse into an existing political party,” Ardo stated.

The final decision on the coalition’s approach, whether to join an existing party or form a new one, will be taken on May 30, 2025.

Ardo also mentioned that the coalition is considering existing platforms such as the Action Democratic Party (ADP) and the Social Democratic Party (SDP) as potential options if the plan to form a mega party does not succeed.

“Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai brought a complaint that SDP is interested in being considered for the fusing. For that, the committee set up the 30th of this month to decide either to go with ADC, SDP, or form a new political party. So, we in the LND here have resolved to support that position,” Ardo confirmed.

In addition to the political strategy, the LND also resolved to engage the 19 northern governors on pressing issues affecting the region, including widespread poverty, insecurity, and unemployment.

“We resolved that we are going to engage them one way or the other. We resolved to mobilize the North and by extension all Nigerians to pressure government, especially legislators, to uphold, defend, and protect the constitution of Nigeria,” Ardo stated.