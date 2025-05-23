NPFL Updates: Idris Returns To Kano Pillars, Tornadoes Chairman Vows To Escape Relegation

Suleiman Idris has officially rejoined the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) club, Kano Pillars, following a productive loan spell with West Armenia FC in Armenia.

During his time away from the NPFL in the 2024-2025 season, Idris made 18 appearances and contributed significantly to West Armenia’s dynamics.

His development during this loan period has not gone unnoticed, and his return has generated excitement among fans and Kano Pillars’ officials.

Kano Pillars took to social media to welcome Idris back, stating: “Kano Pillars FC is delighted to welcome back our talented midfielder Suleiman Idris (Manu) following the completion of his loan spell at Armenian side West Armenia FC for the 2024/2025 Football Season.

“We’re excited to have him back in the fold as he continues his football journey with Sai Masu Gida.”

Meanwhile, Niger Tornadoes’ chairman, Ibrahim Dada, has reassured the club’s supporters that the team is committed to avoiding relegation this season.

Currently sitting in 14th place in the league standings with 48 points, the Ikon Allah Boys face a critical challenge ahead as they gear up for their final league match against Kano Pillars at the Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna on Sunday.

Dada emphasized his confidence in the team’s determination, stating, “I want to assure our fans that we will not let them down; we will do everything possible to escape relegation. Our players are 100% ready and will do everything to make you all smile.”