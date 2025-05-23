Nottingham Forest Coach Gives Update On Taiwo Awoniyi

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo has confirmed that Nigerian striker, Taiwo Awoniyi is making progress with his recovery following a life-threatening surgery to treat an abdominal injury.

Taiwo Awoniyi sustained the injury during Nottingham Forest’s intense 2-2 home draw against Leicester City in the Premier League when he collided with a goalpost, resulting in the need for an emergency surgery.

Unfortunately, this injury has sidelined the 27-year-old for the remainder of the season, cutting short what has been an injury-plagued campaign for him at the club.

Despite these challenges, Nuno provided a positive outlook on Awoniyi’s recovery as the team prepares for a crucial home match against Chelsea this Sunday.

“He ( Taiwo Awoniyi) is much better now,” Nuno stated, reflecting on the forward’s progress. “He is already able to walk, and the doctors have informed us that he has begun to resume his normal activities. This is a significant step in his recovery, and we are optimistic about his rehabilitation.”

Awoniyi’s fitness issues, compounded by competition for places following the arrival of Chris Wood, have made the current season particularly difficult for the Nigeria international. Nonetheless, with his current level of progress, the forward might be available for next season’s campaign.