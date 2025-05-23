Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday, 23rd May, 2025

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today, Friday, 23rd May, 2025.

The PUNCH: Opposition heavyweights are ramping up their strategy to present a competitive candidate as the governing party, the All Progressives Congress, on Thursday endorsed President Bola Tinubu’s candidacy for a second term in office come 2027. According to findings by The PUNCH,the camp of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, and Peter Obi’s Labour Party may meet again soon to iron out the grey areas.

The Guardian: The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership caucuses yesterday unanimously endorsed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election. However, opposition groups have warned that the move could backfire, describing it as “a desperate bid for power” that risks causing the party’s implosion and highlights its disconnect from the nation’s realities.

The Nation: President Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday got the nod as the ‘sole candidate’ of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 race. The party leadership, the APC’s 22 governors and federal lawmakers gave the President a pass mark after his mid-term assessment and decided he should run for re-election.

ThisDay: With just less than two years to the 2027 general election, President Bola Tinubu, has begun to consolidate his chances ahead of a potential second term run with an expanding party base amid dwindling opposition that has been hit by mass defections to the ruling party. At the same time, the opposition coalition, too, has started to mull the options before it, chief of which is to either align with one of the existing parties or form a new one.

Daily Trust: A cross section of Nigerian voters yesterday, criticised the endorsement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the sole candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the 2027 presidential election as insensitive and an act of self-preservation by politicians within the ruling party.

