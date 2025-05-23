Nigerian Medical Doctor Turns Meat Butcher In US – Nollywood Actor, Ugezu Reveals

Veteran Nollywood actor cum filmmaker, Ugezu Ugezu, has urged Nigerians to be guided over the increased trend of relocation to overseas amidst the current economic challenges.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a post via his Instagram page on Friday, said a practising Nigerian medical doctor who relocated to the US has become a meat butcher in the country.

Ugezu said the medical doctor sold his clinic and relocated to the US.

The thespian said the unnamed medical doctor has become a butcher in a meat shop and is hiding from Nigerians to avoid being noticed.

While questioning how long he would keep hiding himself, Ugezu urged Nigerians to be guided, adding that many things are not really the way they appear.

He wrote, “In the name of Japa, a practising medical doctor in Nigeria sold his clinic and relocated to the US. Finally, he is now in a US city. Guess what? He now works as a butcher in a meat shop, hiding from Nigerians to avoid being noticed. For how long?

A lot of things are not really what they appear. Be guided.”

In other news, Nollywood actress, Angela Okorie has stated that she has never been denied a visa by the United States of America.

Speaking via her Instagram story, the thespian boasted that she loves being an American citizen but has no interest in staying in the country permanently.

She highlighted her extensive travel history, noting that she has been visiting the U.S. for over 12 years and has used her Nigerian passport to travel to numerous countries.

Despite the challenges that often come with holding a Nigerian passport, Okorie said her consistent travel record helps her avoid unnecessary scrutiny at international borders.

Encouraging her followers, she advised them to be patient with their travel dreams, adding that her own experiences have made her a seasoned global traveller.