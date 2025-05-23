Nigeria Is Undeniably Getting Better Under Tinubu – Gov Uzodimma

The Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors Forum, Governor Hope Uzodimma, has said President Bola Tinubu is managing Nigeria better.

Governor Uzodimma said politically, socially and economically, Nigeria is getting better under Tinubu.

Naija News reports that the Imo State Governor stated this in a statement on Friday.

He commended members of the party for endorsing the President for a second tenure at Thursday’s APC National Summit in Abuja.

“Nigeria is undeniably getting better under the Renewed Hope administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR – economically, socially, and politically,” he said.

He stated that the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF) was satisfied with the President’s performance at the midterm review of his administration.

“The Summit was a moment of reflection and affirmation, as leaders and stakeholders across the party expressed deep satisfaction with the President’s handling of national affairs.

“This consensus was not only a testament to the unity within our great party but also an acknowledgment of the tangible, far-reaching impacts of his leadership in driving national progress,” he stated.

While commending leaders of the party for adopting Tinubu as APC’s flag bearer in the 2027 election, he urged them to continue working for the party’s victory.

“We further urge all party structures – National, State, and LGA – to remain steadfast in ensuring continued electoral victories for the APC across all levels,” he added.