New Ballon d’Or Voting System Favours 22 African Countries

In a landmark development for global football, France Football—the organizers of the Ballon d’Or—has announced a significant overhaul of its voting process.

The new development means that only countries ranked in the top 100 of the FIFA World Rankings are eligible to vote for footballers nominated for the Ballon d’Or.

Under the revamped system, 22 African nations have earned the right to participate in the selection of the world’s best footballers.

The decision underscores Africa’s growing influence and rising football standards, as each of the selected countries currently occupies a spot within FIFA’s top 100.

The eligible African nations are: Morocco, Senegal, Egypt, Algeria, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Tunisia, Cameroon, Mali, South Africa, DR Congo, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Ghana, Gabon, Guinea, Angola, Zambia, Uganda, Equatorial Guinea, Benin Republic, and Mozambique.

This move is widely viewed as a nod to Africa’s deep talent pool and the continent’s growing relevance in international football.

Over the years, African players have become central figures in top European clubs and international competitions, further justifying broader continental participation in key football decisions.

The new voting system aims to enhance fairness and competitiveness in the Ballon d’Or selection process by focusing on the performance metrics of top-ranked footballing nations.

As the football world gears up for the next Ballon d’Or, the spotlight will also shine on how Africa’s newly recognized voice in the voting panel shapes the narrative for the award with Egypt’s Mohamed Salah being one of the frontrunners.