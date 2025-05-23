Manchester United Suffer £80 Million Setback

Manchester United are set to face a staggering financial setback of £80 million due to a disappointing season in the Premier League, compounded by their failure to qualify for European competition next season.

The Red Devils had anticipated a crucial £70 million payout had they succeeded in winning the Europa League final against Tottenham Hotspur.

Unfortunately, Ruben Amorim’s side fell short, losing 1-0 in a tight match in Bilbao, where a first-half strike from Brennan Johnson sealed their fate.

This disappointing outcome means United will not participate in any European tournaments next year, drastically impacting their revenue streams.

Last season alone, the club generated £30 million from UEFA’s television money through the Europa League, a source of revenue that will completely vanish for the upcoming season.

Additionally, matchday revenues are projected to decline by approximately £20 million, primarily due to the loss of around five home fixtures at Old Trafford.

Moreover, the club faces a £10 million penalty clause in their agreement with kit manufacturer Adidas for the 2025-2026 season because they failed to qualify for the Champions League.

The team’s current standing—the 16th place in the Premier League—also means that they are expected to earn around £22.4 million less in prize and broadcasting money compared to last season when they finished in eighth place.

This alarming decline not only poses challenges for the club’s immediate future but raises questions about their long-term strategies and recovery plans moving forward.