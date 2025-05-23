Luka Modric’s Exit From Real Madrid: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappe, Others React

The football world is paying emotional tribute to Luka Modric as the legendary Croatian midfielder bid farewell to Real Madrid after 13 trophy-laden seasons.

Luka Modric, 39, confirmed via Instagram on Thursday that he will leave the Spanish giants at the end of their FIFA Club World Cup campaign this summer.

The midfield maestro, who joined Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, will play his final La Liga game for the club this Saturday at the Santiago Bernabéu when Los Blancos face Real Sociedad.

“The moment has arrived. The moment I never wanted to come, but that’s football, and in life, everything has a beginning and an end,” Modric said in an emotional Instagram post. “I arrived in 2012 with the hope of wearing the jersey of the best team in the world and the ambition to do great things, but I couldn’t have imagined what came next.”

Since arriving in Madrid, Modric has carved out a glittering legacy, winning 28 major trophies — including six UEFA Champions League titles, four La Liga championships, and a Ballon d’Or in 2018.

In the wake of his announcement, current and former teammates, as well as football icons, flooded social media with heartfelt messages celebrating Luka Modric’s impact on the game and his character off the pitch.

Cristiano Ronaldo called it “an honour” to have shared so many moments with the Croatian: “Thanks for everything, Luka!”

Karim Benzema simply wrote: “Thank you, thank you very much. What a player. No.10 forever.”

Jude Bellingham expressed deep gratitude, writing: “Your magic was never a surprise… you’re a constant reminder of everything beautiful about football.”

Vinícius Jr. described Modric as “a legend” whose “football was art,” while Arda Güler called him “a living legend” and “an inspiration.”

Sergio Ramos, who captained Real Madrid alongside Modric for many years, called him “a genius” and “a brother,” adding that “Real Madrid’s history books will always have you next to the greatest.”

Other stars, including Toni Kroos, Marcelo, David Alaba, Nacho, Fede Valverde, Antonio Rüdiger, and Rodrygo, shared emotional goodbyes, underscoring Modric’s influence on and off the pitch.

Kylian Mbappé, who recently shared a dressing room with Modric, wrote: “You wrote the history of the best club in the world… But you won something that has no price: the respect and the admiration of the world.”

As Modric prepare to don the white shirt at the Bernabéu one last time in La Liga, Real Madrid fans are expected to give their captain a send-off worthy of his iconic status. The upcoming match is set to be a celebration of a career defined by elegance, excellence, and humility.