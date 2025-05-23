Lionel Messi Reveals Team He Scored His Favourite Goal Against

Inter Miami and Argentine football icon, Lionel Messi has revealed that his favourite goal of his illustrious career is the iconic header he scored against Manchester United.

Lionel Messi scored the goal in the 2009 UEFA Champions League final while playing for his childhood club, FC Barcelona.

The 38-year-old Argentine forward reflected on this moment, noting its significance amidst the hundreds of goals he has netted—over 800—representing teams such as Argentina national team, FC Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, and Inter Miami in Major League Soccer.

Messi said, “I have scored many goals that are perhaps even more beautiful and hold enormous value, particularly due to their significance in important matches. However, the header in the Champions League final against Manchester United has always been my favourite.”

This goal, which marked Barcelona’s second in a commanding 2-0 victory over United, was not just a display of athleticism but has also become legendary in the history of the Champions League.

In that match, Messi soared above Manchester United’s formidable defensive pair of Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic, skillfully directing the ball past goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar.

This moment solidified Messi’s reputation and helped him secure his first of three Champions League titles with the Catalan club.