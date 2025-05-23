National Security Adviser (NSA), Nuhu Ribadu, has asserted that key figures of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) have been captured and neutralised, and the Monday sit-at-home order has become more ineffective.

Naija News reports that Ribadu made this known on Thursday, during a presentation on security achievements of the President Bola Tinubu administration, at the All Progressives Congress (APC) national summit.

According to Ribadu, Tinubu’s administration inherited five major security crises across the country, which includes, Boko Haram in the north-east, armed banditry in the north-west, secessionist agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and Eastern Security Network (ESN) in the south-east, Niger Delta unrest, and communal/herder-farmer conflicts in the north-central.

The NSA said that through combined efforts, security agencies have been able to contain the mass killings, kidnappings and destruction perpetrated by criminal elements across the country.

Highlighting the achievements, the NSA said over 13,543 Boko Haram fighters were neutralised in the past two years, with over 11,000 arms recovered and destroyed.

He added that 124,408 Boko Haram fighters and their families have surrendered to troops and attacks on security forces have significantly reduced since the inception of Tinubu’s administration.

He said, “In the south-east, a welcome development is the sit-at-home orders are becoming more and more ineffective.

“Key IPOB/ESN figures captured or neutralised. Over 50 police stations and many police posts have been rebuilt.

“Attacks on security forces significantly reduced. Social and economic activities are normalising.

“In north-west, a watershed year in the fight against banditry, 11,250 hostages freed; a decline in mass abductions.

“Decisive blows to top warlords… Ali Kachalla, Boderi, Halilu Sububu, Dangote, Isuhu Yellow, Damuna etc were eliminated.”