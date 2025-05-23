Kano Judicial Service Commission Takes Disciplinary Action Against Erring Officers

The Kano State Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has announced decisive disciplinary measures against judicial officers found guilty of misconduct, including the demotion of a court registrar and the compulsory retirement of a senior registrar.

In a statement released by the spokesperson for the Kano State Judiciary, Baba Jibo-Ibrahim, the JSC confirmed that these actions were taken following the adoption of recommendations from the Judiciary Public Complaints Committee (JPCC), which investigated various allegations. The decisions were made during the JSC’s 82nd meeting held on Wednesday.

According to Jibo-Ibrahim, the JSC demoted Court Registrar Salisu Sule by one grade level after the JPCC found overwhelming evidence of misconduct in four separate complaints. The allegations included insults, intimidation, and abuse of office.

He explained that Sule had previously received a warning letter dated December 19, 2024, but continued his misconduct, prompting the commission to impose a more severe penalty.

“Investigation revealed that Sule consistently used the name of the judiciary to harass and intimidate the public in the course of his duties,” he added.

In a more severe case, the JSC ordered the compulsory retirement of Ahmad Aliyu Danmaraya, a Principal Registrar attached to the High Court Headquarters in Kano, after he was found guilty of gross misconduct.

“The JPCC found Danmaraya guilty of forging an affidavit, affixing the High Court stamp and seal, and inscribing a fake receipt number, knowing fully well that he is not a commissioner for oaths,” said Jibo-Ibrahim, detailing the charges against Danmaraya.

The JSC also took action on two magistrates, Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti and Chief Magistrate Rabi Abdulkadir, who had previously been suspended. After a careful review, the Commission decided to reinstate both magistrates, allowing them to resume their judicial duties.

“After a careful review, the Commission resolved that Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti and Rabi Abdulkadir should resume sitting and continue with their judicial duties,” Jibo-Ibrahim stated.

However, he added that both magistrates had been “admonished to uphold the highest standards of integrity, diligence, and professionalism in the discharge of their judicial functions.”

These disciplinary actions reflect the JSC’s continued commitment to ensuring transparency and accountability within the state judiciary.

“These decisions are part of the Commission’s ongoing efforts to maintain discipline and integrity in the judicial system of Kano State,” Jibo-Ibrahim concluded, signalling the JSC’s dedication to upholding high standards within the judiciary.