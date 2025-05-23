Aregbesola Hosts Atiku, Ex VP Sambo In Osun [Video]

Former Governor of Osun State Rauf Aregbesola has played host to former Vice Presidents, Atiku Abubakar and Namadi Sambo.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a post on 𝕏 on Friday by Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku had earlier disclosed that he was in Osun State for the coronation of the 49th HRH Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup.

He wrote: “I was warmly received by stakeholders on arrival at the Akure Aiport in Ondo State, ahead of the coronation of the 49th HRH Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup today.’

Meanwhile, the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other relevant agencies have deployed operatives to various locations in the state for the success of the event.

The coronation, which will be held at Obokungbusi Hall, Ilesa, with the reception taking place on the premises of Ilesa Grammar School, is expected to be attended by important dignitaries across the country and beyond.