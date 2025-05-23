‘If He Can’t Govern LP, He Can’t Govern Nigeria’ – Factional Chairman Blasts Peter Obi

The internal crisis rocking the Labour Party (LP) took a dramatic turn on Thursday as one of its factional national chairmen, Callistus Okafor, announced his exit from the party.

Addressing a press conference in Abuja, Okafor, who has been at the helm of one faction of the LP, cited unresolved leadership disputes and his disappointment with the party’s 2023 presidential candidate, Peter Obi, as the reasons for his decision.

Naija News reports that Okafor stated that his exit followed extensive deliberations by his faction’s National Working Committee and National Executive Council.

“My team and I had carefully looked at what is happening in the Labour Party, including the crises that have been going on for seven years, and wondered how long it will continue,” Okafor explained.

Okafor went on to blame Peter Obi for the prolonged leadership crisis within the Labour Party, stating that Obi’s failure to act had raised serious doubts about his capacity to govern Nigeria.

He said, “When His Excellency Peter Obi joined us in 2022, what did he do? He supported Abure, who has become his archenemy today.

“He supported him in everything he did despite the warning by our former National Treasurer, Ms Oluchi Opara, about his several embezzlements of Labour Party money.”

Okafor further criticised Obi’s leadership style, adding, “This is the time for reality. So, if he can’t govern the Labour Party, for me, he can’t govern Nigeria. And that is why I have to leave.”

On the matter of returning to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Okafor ruled out the possibility, highlighting the continuous defections of PDP members to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

“You can see their governors and National Assembly members defecting every day into APC. What it means is that APC is the appealing party as of today,” Okafor remarked.