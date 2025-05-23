‘I Won’t Tolerate Disloyalty’ – Eno Sends Warning As He Perfects APC Defection

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, has reportedly finalised plans to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), and has instructed his commissioners and political appointees to either join him in the move or resign from their positions.

The long-rumoured defection, which had been circulating on social media, was confirmed on Thursday during a closed-door meeting of the State Executive Council.

A source who attended the meeting but spoke on the condition of anonymity with Punch, revealed that Governor Eno made his intentions clear to all appointees.

“It’s no longer a secret. The governor told us plainly that he’s moving to the APC and expects every appointee to either follow him or step down. He made it clear that there would be no negotiations or compromises,” the source said.

During the meeting, Governor Eno reportedly dismissed any potential internal resistance to his defection, asserting his control over PDP structures in the state even after his departure.

“Anybody who claims not to know about my decision is still living in the 18th century. Appointees must choose now—come with me or leave the stage. For elected officials, that’s another matter, but I won’t tolerate disloyalty,” Eno said.

Governor Eno also cited his admiration for President Bola Tinubu’s leadership style as a significant factor in his decision to realign politically.

His support for Tinubu’s re-election bid last month had already raised eyebrows within the PDP, signalling his growing support for the APC’s direction.

The Director of the APC Media Network in the state, Iniobong John, confirmed the development.

John who spoke with Punch said, “It’s no longer a rumour. The governor is defecting to the APC. While no official date has been announced, all plans have been perfected. It’s a huge win for the APC in Akwa Ibom and a sign that the state is ready to align with the national leadership.”

Governor Eno is believed to have the backing of Senate President Godswill Akpabio, a prominent APC figure. Akpabio recently endorsed Eno for a second term as governor despite his current affiliation with the PDP, further bolstering the governor’s decision to switch parties.