‘I Believe In PDP’ – Saraki Give Details Of Strategic Meeting In Enugu

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, has expressed optimism that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will rise above the current leadership crisis and lead the country again.

Naija News reports that Saraki made this known after a PDP strategy and way forward committee meeting with Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, Senators Seriake Dickson and Ibrahim Dankwambo.

Saraki in a post via 𝕏 said the issues in the party were discussed and plans to move the party forward.

He said, “I just concluded a meeting in Enugu State with His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, alongside Senators Seriake Dickson and Ibrahim Dankwambo of the @OfficialPDPNig Strategy and Way Forward Committee.

“We didn’t sidestep the issues. We confronted the fractures in our foundation, asked the hard questions, and began shaping a real, workable plan to move our party forward.

“I believe in the PDP. I believe in what it has stood for and what it can still become, if we’re willing to do the hard, unglamorous work of rebuilding from the inside out.

“The road ahead won’t be easy. It will test us and demand more from each of us. But I leave Enugu more convinced than ever: we have the people, the resolve, and the clarity to rise to the occasion—and to lead again. #PowerToThePeople”

Recall that the PDP has been engaged in a leadership crisis over the office of the National Secretary.

Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye have been battling over who occupies the office of the PDP National Secretary.

The crisis began when Anyanwu left to contest for the Imo State governorship election, which he lost.

While away, the Southeast Caucus of the party had endorsed Ude-Okoye as the National Secretary.

However, Anyanwu returned to claim the position after losing the election, leading to a party crisis.