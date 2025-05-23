Governors Doing The Bidding Of ‘Asiwaju’ Govt – Salihu Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman (Northwest) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has stated that the coalition against the Bola Tinubu administration aims to contest the 2027 general elections by either forming a new political party or transforming an existing one.

He stated this during an appearance on Channels Television on Friday. According to him, some governors were doing the bidding of President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking further, Lukman disclosed that coalition members were working painstakingly on forming the coalition structure and determining who would be the leaders.

He said, “There is nothing stopping the coalition from coming to fruition.

“Even when the governors claimed, for instance, they were not part of the coalition, we responded clearly. Some of them, as you have seen, either have already moved to the APC or are on their way to move to the APC.

“So, clearly, they are doing the bidding of the APC and the ‘Asiwaju’ government. So, we are not bothered about that. We have the PDP bloc in the coalition and nothing is stopping the coalition.

“We are going through a painstaking process and very soon, we are going to come out and clarify all the details, in terms of how we are going to contest the 2027 elections and the leaders of the coalition; all those will be known.”

On the rationale behind the coalition effort, Lukman explained that the main crisis facing Nigeria’s democracy was the absence of genuine political parties.

He, however, noted that efforts are now focused on negotiating with an existing party to transform it structurally and ideologically.