Gov Bago Cracks Down On Sharp Practices In Niger State Projects

The Governor of Niger State, Mohammed Bago, has warned the Ministry of Works officials, engineers, consultants, and contractors that he would not tolerate sharp practices that undermine project delivery.

Speaking via a video making its rounds on social media, the governor rebuked the Ministry of Works and New Niger Development company and consultants for their lackadaisical attitude and failure to report accurately on project progress.

Bago cited disparities in project completion rates, with some contractors finishing 100% of their work while others struggled with basic tasks like drainage.

He explained that he stopped paying contractors because of the sharp practices and failure to report accurately on the projects.

According to him, “Some are performing superlative while some are performing very decimally.

“I want to first rebuke the consultants, the Ministry of Work, and the New Niger Development company for their sharp practices and lackadaisical attitude for not reporting the right thing on the ongoing projects in the state.”

The governor also stated it was a disgrace that while some contractors had completed 100% of their projects, others were still struggling with basic tasks like drainages at the sites.

He assured contractors with pending invoices that funds would be released for them to continue work, but warned that only those with the capacity to deliver would receive payment.

Hinting further at a conspiracy between officials of the contractors, he said,” Some of you have your Certificate of Verification (CV ) in the banks, I stopped it because I am not satisfied.

“At my own discretion, I will approve for those I think have the capacity to continue, you will get your payment.

“The Ministry of Works is not in a position to approve funds without proper oversight.”