DSS, Police Arrest 20 Suspects For Hacking 2025 UTME Results

Twenty suspects have been arrested for hacking the 2025 Computer-based test examinations conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB).

Naija News learnt that the Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Police Force arrested the suspects, reportedly part of a syndicate believed to have over 100 persons who specialise in hacking the computer servers of examination bodies like JAMB and the National Examinations Council (NECO).

According to AIT, security sources confirmed that the suspects have confessed to sabotaging the CBT system to discredit JAMB and discourage students from using CBT for future examinations conducted by NECO and the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The security source who spoke with AIT said the hacking process was to influence high scores for exceptional candidates who paid between ₦700,000 and ₦2 million.

The report added that preliminary investigations revealed that several members of the syndicate own private schools and colleges, and make huge sums of money from their special centres.

The source added, “The syndicate would install an attacking software on the examination body hardware. The software, in turn, would remotely hack JAMB servers at any targeted CBT centre.

“The strategy of these hackers involved mounting routers within the vicinity of the targeted CBT centres. The routers would, in turn, override JAMB platforms at the centres, making it easy for the special candidates who paid to get answers to the questions.

“The intrusion of the ghost software by the syndicate distorted the system, making answers provided by candidates during the exam to be at variance with the questions. This eventually led to the recorded mass failure.”