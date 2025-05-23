‘Don’t Give Me Free Gifts, I Don’t Want’ – Don Jazzy Tells Fans

Ace Nigerian music executive, Collins Ajereh, better known as Don Jazzy, has cautioned his fans against offering free gifts and expecting a major favour.

Naija News reports that Don Jazzy, in a video via his Instagram page, pointed out the dangers of accepting free gifts.

In the hilarious video, the record producer stated that the request after freebies can be high, adding that fans should not give him gifts again.

Using an example, Don Jazzy said, “You are selling Nkwobi, you come and give me free Nkwobi. I don’t want free Nkwobi. But you now give me free Nkwobi, I’ve chop it finish. Then later you’re asking me to give you Rema. How you want to use Nkwobi to collect Rema?

“Don’t give me. I don’t want. Thank you. Bye bye.”

In other news, Nigerian afrobeats singer, Adekunle Temitope, popularly known as Small Doctor, has lamented over the increased rate of drug abuse among Nigerian youths.

Naija News reports that the Agege-born music star, in a post via 𝕏, said a recent visit to his childhood neighbourhood left him heartbroken.

The singer said he saw some promising young men he grew up with sleeping while standing due to the effects of drug abuse.

Small Doctor also recalled how his veteran colleague, Wasiu Ayinde, advised him six years ago to establish a rehabilitation centre, saying it would be a lucrative business in the future.

The music star said he was saddened by the alarming rate at which young people consume drugs and appealed for more advocacy against drug abuse.