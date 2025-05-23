Committee Orders Ghana To Fund Return Of Segun Olanrewaju’s Remains To Nigeria

A Ghana government-appointed committee has put forward recommendations regarding the repatriation of the remains of Nigerian boxer Segun Olanrewaju.

The committee suggests that Ghana take responsibility for the safe return of Segun Olanrewaju’s remains to Nigeria, along with covering all associated funeral and burial costs.

This recommendation is part of a comprehensive 100-page report submitted to Ghana’s Minister for Youth and Sports, Kofi Adams, after thorough inquiries that involved interviews with 30 individuals connected to the case.

Olanrewaju, popularly known as ‘Success’, collapsed during a match against Ghanaian boxer Jon Mbanugu at the Trust Sports Emporium Boxing Arena on March 29, and was later declared deceased at Korle-Bu Hospital.

The committee’s findings highlight Ghana’s commitment to fostering solidarity and respect within the context of African unity, particularly in honouring an athlete who made significant contributions to the sport of boxing in the region.

A committee spokesperson emphasized, “Segun Olanrewaju was not merely a visiting athlete; he became a valued member of our boxing community here in Ghana. His passing is a profound loss for the entire West African boxing fraternity.”

The report aims to assist the government in coordinating efforts with Nigerian authorities and Olanrewaju’s family for the necessary arrangements regarding his repatriation and funeral.

In response, the President of the Nigeria Boxing Board of Control, Dr Rafiu Ladipo, has expressed concerns regarding what he views as delays in the repatriation process, urging both the Ghana Boxing Authority and the government to expedite the return of the boxer’s remains.

He emphasized the emotional toll on Olanrewaju’s family, who have been left in distress during this waiting period.

Dr Ladipo also mentioned that tensions had escalated to the point where Olanrewaju’s family considered protesting at the Ghanaian embassy in Germany due to the delay, a plan that he worked to stop.

The seven-member committee, led by Ambassador Major (retd.) Amarkai Amarteifio, completed its work within the designated 21-day period, reflecting an efficient and timely effort to address this sensitive situation.

Minister Kofi Adams indicated that the Ministry will carefully consider the report and its recommendations, aiming to enhance the boxing industry and prevent similar incidents in the future.