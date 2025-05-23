Coalition: Okonkwo Meets Lawal, Urges Nigerians To Join Force Against APC

Former spokesman of Peter Obi and Datti Ahmed’s Presidential Campaign Organization, Kenneth Okonkwo, has called on Nigerians to join the coalition force against All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News reported that the Nollywood veteran turned politician said only a united opposition can defeat President Bola Tinubu and the APC in the 2027 election.

In an interview, the former Labour Party (LP) Chieftain said neither the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) nor the LP can defeat Tinubu without a coalition in 2027.

According to Okonkwo, APC is an association of professional criminals who are committed to destroying the nation.

“Opposition made the mistake of dividing themselves in 2023. They must come together in 2027 to win the presidential election. APC is an Association of Professional Criminals,” he said.

He made the call on his 𝕏 handle on Thursday after he paid a visit to former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, in Abuja.

He disclosed that his engagement with Lawal dwelt on the coalition move.

He urged Nigerians to contribute their quota in saving the nation from the APC’s misrule.

“Coalition talks continue. Constructive discussion with one of the leaders of the Coalition, Babachir Lawal. The job of birthing a great Nigeria belongs to all of us. We have no reason to continue to suffer in a land blessed by God. Contribute your own quota to this journey to a great Nigeria by voting out this misruling All Progressives Congress (APC). May God help us as we help ourselves,” he wrote.