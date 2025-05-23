Saraki Leads PDP Reconciliation Talks In Enugu Amid Growing Tensions

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, along with members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Reconciliation Committee, is currently holding a closed-door meeting with Enugu State Governor, Peter Mbah, in an effort to reposition the party ahead of future challenges.

Saraki confirmed the development through a social media post, revealing that he, along with Governor Mbah and key members of the PDP Strategy Committee, are engaged in critical discussions aimed at the future of the party.

“I’m currently in Enugu State with His Excellency, Governor Peter Mbah, as well as Senators Seriake Dickson and Ibrahim Dankwambo, both members of the PDP Strategy and Way Forward Committee,” Saraki stated.

“We’re here to have the necessary conversations—frank, focused, and long overdue—as we work to reposition our party for the future it deserves,” he added, emphasising the importance of these talks.

The meeting comes on the heels of claims by Dave Umahi, who suggested that all South-East governors, including Mbah, were aligning with President Bola Tinubu and would soon endorse his re-election bid for 2027.

Saraki’s visit to Enugu, alongside former Governors Seriake Dickson and Ibrahim Dankwambo, signals the PDP’s determination to maintain its influence in the crucial South-East region. The PDP is facing internal challenges and external pressures as the 2027 elections draw nearer.