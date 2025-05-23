Atiku Meets Namadi Sambo, Other Stakeholders In Ondo

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has met with former Vice President, Namadi Sambo and other stakeholders in Ondo state.

Naija News reports that they met in Ondo on Friday, ahead of the coronation of the 49th HRH Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup.

In a post via his 𝕏 handle, Atiku said he was warmly received at the Akure Airport in Ondo State by Sambo and other stakeholders ahead of a coronation.

He wrote, “I was warmly received by stakeholders on arrival at the Akure Aiport in Ondo State, ahead of the coronation of the 49th HRH Owa Obokun Adimula and Paramount Ruler of Ijesaland, Oba Clement Adesuyi Haastrup today.”

Meanwhile, the Osun State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and other relevant agencies have deployed operatives to various locations in the state for the success of the event.

The coronation, which will be held at Obokungbusi Hall, Ilesa, with the reception taking place on the premises of Ilesa Grammar School, is expected to be attended by important dignitaries across the country and beyond.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Paul Ibe, has confirmed that his principal, along with political heavyweights like Peter Obi and former Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, are in discussions about forming a coalition ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Ibe made the revelation on Thursday during an appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today, confirming ongoing speculation about a possible alliance aimed at challenging the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election.

“Well, you and I know that there have been ongoing discussions between Atiku Abubakar and some opposition leaders: Peter Obi, Nasir El-Rufai.

“Yes, it’s out there in the open. Discussion is still ongoing, and at the end of that discussion, they will come out with a position and the direction that we’re going to follow based on the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians,” Ibe stated on the show.