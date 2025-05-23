APC Has Moved From A Progressive Party To Almost A Monarchy – Salihu Lukman

A former National Vice Chairman (Northwest) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Salihu Lukman, has claimed that the party has drifted from its founding principles.

Lukman lamented that the party is gradually moving from its initial progressivism blueprint towards a structure resembling centralised control.

Speaking during an appearance on Channels Television’s breakfast programme, The Morning Brief, on Friday, he asserted that the party had dumped internal contests for automatic adoptions.

While reflecting on his role in the formation of the APC, he expressed disappointment in the party’s current direction, claiming it had drifted from its founding ideals.

He said, “The APC has moved from a party envisioned to be progressive to almost a monarchy.

“As it is now, the APC mantra is that there will be no internal contest in 2027 — the President is adopted. All their governors are adopted. Legislators are also adopted.”

Lukman also said none of the political parties in Nigeria function as real parties in the classical sense.

According to him, political organisations that do not uphold their constitutions or hold regular internal meetings cannot be considered true parties.

“Any party whose elected representatives are not accountable is not a party in the classical sense,” he said.

Lukman, however, disclosed that negotiations for a new opposition alliance ahead of the 2027 elections were in their final stages.

He said discussions had been ongoing for over a year to establish a viable platform capable of challenging the current political status quo.