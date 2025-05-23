APC Created Out Of Anger, Malice, Hatred – Sule Lamido

Former Jigawa State Governor Sule Lamido has described the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a party created from anger, malice and bitterness.

Speaking via his autobiography: “Being True To Myself”, which was unveiled to the public on May 13th, Lamido insisted that the APC has never been a serious party.

The former governor said he was shocked when he heard that some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) members had joined the ruling party.

According to him, he did not hesitate to distance himself from their decision.

Lamido said, “I once had cause to explain to some members of the public after the APC was formed that it was created out of anger, malice and hatred.

“It was not, and has never been, a serious political party; its proponents were only parochial scavengers, who see politics as a huge enterprise.

“In 1999, we had the PDP, AD and APP as the three major national parties. The AD and APP jointly fielded Olu Falae against PDP’s candidate, Obasanjo, who won the election.

“The AD/APP alliance later dissolved into the ANPP. But they lost the elections; it was these losers that later came together to establish the APC.

“What the APC did was to turn history upside down and promote a so-called ‘Mr. Integrity’ and hoodwinked Nigerians with false tag.

“Before Buhari came into the scene we had leaders with established record of integrity and powerful reputation, like Tafawa Balewa, Ahmadu Bello, Mallam Aminu Kano, Obafemi Awolowo, Nnamdi Azikiwe and General Murtala Mohammed.

“Unfortunately, even Buhari himself, with time, came to accept the praises of integrity being showered upon him by his political promoters.

“For example, he had not been heard to acknowledge the clean records of General Murtala or Aminu Kano during his political rallies in Kano.”

He went on to explain that he turned down several requests by promoters of the APC to join their ranks at the height of the internal crisis within the PDP.