Anambra Guber: Ex LP Aspirant Emerges ADC Candidate

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has elected John Chuma Nwosu to fly the party’s flag in Anambra governorship election holding November 8.

Naija News reported that Nwosu, a former aspirant under Labour Party (LP), withdrew from LP’s primary election citing irregularities and leadership crisis in the party.

George Moghalu, however, was declared the winner of the primary election and LP’s candidate.

On Friday, Nwosu was declared the winner of ADC’s primary election, held in Awka, Anambra State capital.

Speaking after the Primary, the gubernatorial candidate reaffirmed his commitment to transforming Anambra through visionary leadership.

“Today marks another important junction in our efforts to rescue Anambra. We will partner with ADC, her alliance and coalition partners to form a formidable opposition that will dislodge the incumbent administration,” he said.

He commended the party stakeholders for entrusting the party’s ticket with him. He called for collaboration to get the work done.

“Yesterday, we belonged to another political party that is badly challenged by rascality, insincerity, illegalities and lack of transparency.

“Today, however, is a new day. My SHEEEMS political platform, mission and vision remains consistent. Only our platform has changed for good.

“I am glad to be part of the larger ADC family. I thank the party for welcoming me with open arms. Much work remains to be done. Let’s go and get the job done,” he stated.