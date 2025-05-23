Amaechi, Imoke To Decide Fate Of 2027 Opposition Coalition

The former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi and his counterpart in Cross River State, Liyel Imoke, have been saddled with deciding if the 2027 opposition coalition would float a new party or fuse into an existing platform.

The Convener of the League of Northern Democrats, Umar Ardo, disclosed this in a communique while announcing the group’s decision to join the coalition after an expanded meeting in Abuja on Thursday.

In attendance were a former Kano Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau, and scores of other northern political class.

The coalition is being championed by notable opposition figures such as former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and ex-Kaduna governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, among others.

Addressing journalists in Abuja, Ardo explained that while Imoke headed the committee for fusing into an existing platform, Amaechi led the committee for registering a new political party.

The LND convener also revealed that the final decision on whether the coalition will join an existing political party or register a new one to push its agenda will be taken on May 30.

He said, “We resolved to support the National Opposition Coalition Group for the transitional politics towards 2027 and to contribute in the dialogue on either to register a new political party as the vehicle to drive the politics or fuse into an existing political party.

“The coalition set up two committees, among others, to consider the desirability or feasibility of registering a new political party and to consider fusing into an existing political party. Both committees submitted their reports.

“The committee for fusing into another political party is headed by former Governor Liyel Imoke and the committee for registering a new political party was chaired by erstwhile Governor Rotimi Amaechi. I was the secretary of that subcommittee for the registering of new political parties.”

Continuing, Ardo noted that they are still considering platforms like the Action Democratic Party and Social Democratic Party as an option if the idea of a mega party fails.

“Former Governor Nasir El-Rufai brought a complaint that SDP is interested in being considered for the fusing. For that, the committee set up the 30th of this month to decide either to go with ADC, SDP or form a new political party. So, we in the LND here have resolved to support that position.

“We also resolved to engage the 19 northern governors on the terrible situation in the North – the endemic poverty, destitution, insecurity and unemployment facing Northern Nigeria. Most of us have agreed that the biggest problem is the inertia of our 19 northern governors.

“So we resolved that we are going to engage them one way or the other. We resolved to mobilize the North and by extension all Nigerians to pressure government, especially legislators to uphold, defend and protect the constitution of Nigeria,” he stated.