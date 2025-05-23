2027 Will Not Be Won On Paper – Abbas To APC

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas, has urged all stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to work for President Bola Tinubu’s re-election.

Speaker Abbas said the President has performed well in the two years of his administration.

While noting that President Tinubu took tough decisions that caused hardship for citizens, he said the decisions were necessary for the country’s growth.

Naija News reports that Abbas stated in a statement on Friday to commend the party leaders for endorsing Tinubu at Thursday’s APC National Summit.

At the event, the Senate President, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on behalf of the 109 Senators and 360 Members of the House, endorsed Tinubu as the party’s sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election, Abbas seconded the motion.

“President Tinubu has taken bold, sometimes difficult decisions to bring Nigeria back on track – and we are now seeing the results: improved fiscal discipline, expanding infrastructure, rising job creation, and renewed security efforts.

“As I said at the Summit, our task as APC stakeholders is clear: we must take these achievements to the grassroots and make the Renewed Hope Agenda real in the lives of everyday Nigerians,” he said.

The speaker of the House of Representatives urged the party members to unite and spread the message of Tinubu’s achievements to all parts of the country.

“2027 will not be won on paper – it will be won through trust. We must sharpen our messaging, deepen our outreach, and clearly show how our policies are delivering real progress.

“Let’s unite around our shared vision and march forward with confidence. Renewed Hope is not just a slogan – it is a commitment to a better Nigeria,” he stated.