2027: Tinubu Gets APC Endorsement As Atiku, Peter Obi Camps Weigh Joint Ticket

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday secured the unanimous endorsement of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee, all 22 APC governors, and leadership of the National Assembly to seek re-election in 2027, even as opposition leaders Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi weigh options for a joint ticket under a new coalition.

Naija News reports that the endorsement came at the APC National Policy and Development Summit, held at the State House Banquet Hall, Abuja, where Tinubu expressed confidence that more opposition members would defect to the APC before the next general election.

“I am expecting more to come; that is the game. We are in a constitutional democracy that guarantees freedom of movement and freedom of association,” Tinubu said, responding to accusations of steering the country towards a one-party state.

The recent defection of prominent opposition figures—Senators Adamu Aliero, Yahaya Abdullahi, and Garba Maidoki—and the defection of Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, along with his predecessor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and other top PDP leaders to the APC have left the PDP, Labour Party, and NNPP scrambling for survival.

Despite interventions by the PDP’s NWC, BoT, NEC, and Governors Forum, the opposition continues to suffer internal fragmentation and loss of key structures, especially in the South-South and South-East regions.

APC insiders say four governors—Umo Eno (Akwa Ibom), Peter Mbah (Enugu), Abba Yusuf (Kano), and Siminalayi Fubara (Rivers)—are on the verge of joining the ruling party.

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom reportedly told his Executive Council on Thursday that he would soon defect to the APC and directed all political appointees to either join him or resign.

A source present at the meeting told The PUNCH: “Anybody who claims he is not aware of my intention to leave PDP is still living in the 18th century. I will still control the PDP structure. Anyone who refuses to move with me should step aside.”

Governor Eno was said to have praised President Tinubu’s leadership style, describing it as a key reason behind his planned defection.

When contacted, Akwa Ibom PDP Chairman, Aniekan Akpan, could not be reached, but APC Media Network Director, Iniobong John, confirmed the impending defection.

“Though no official date has been announced, I can confirm that all plans have been perfected. The governor is coming to the APC,” John said.

Meanwhile, camps loyal to Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi are said to be intensifying closed-door consultations following the APC’s show of strength.

A top PDP source confirmed to The PUNCH that a meeting between both camps would be held in coming days to iron out outstanding issues and select a consensus presidential candidate that can challenge Tinubu in 2027.