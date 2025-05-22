‘You’re A Fraud, Your Body Does Not Belong To You’ – Femi Branch Blasts Nollywood Actors

Veteran Nollywood actor, Femi Branch, has berated his colleagues over the failure to instil professionalism in their craft.

Naija News reports that the movie star, in a viral video online, called out actors who show up the same way in every role, without bothering to physically or emotionally transform into their characters.

Femi stated that such actors are fraudsters and are not professionals, stressing they are cheating their audience.

According to him, instead of immersing viewers in the character, the actors force fans to mentally filter out their personality to keep up with the story.

The thespian further referenced Hollywood actors like Michael Fassbender, Joaquin Phoenix, and even rapper 50 Cent, who underwent extreme physical transformations for roles.

Femi Branch added that actors do not own their bodies as they belong to the craft.

He said, “You have someone who calls himself an actor and he has just one look in every film, I’m sorry dude, you’re not professional. You’re a fraud.

“The audience has to keep convincing themselves that it’s not you—they’re doing your job for you. You’re giving them stress!

“Fassbender reportedly lost over 60 pounds, only to bulk up again in a month. Joaquin became almost unrecognisable as the Joker.

“If you have to go bald, you go bald. If you have to carry warts on your face, you carry warts! Your body doesn’t belong to you—it belongs to the craft.

“That’s why you’ll never see such actors in serious projects. Producers and directors know how to sift the wheat from the chaff.

“In an industry where popularity sometimes trumps talent, if you want to be taken seriously as an actor, don’t just show up. Become the role. And to those who care more about looking good than digging deep? Who cares about your good looks? People are paying for the characters they can relate with—not your selfies.”