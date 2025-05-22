Wike Was Not The Only One Wounded In Rivers Crisis – Lloyd Slams Fubara

Chidi Lloyd, former Chairman of the Emuoha Local Government Area, Rivers State and a close ally of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, has questioned the sincerity of the suspended Governor Siminalayi Fubara to implement peace in the ongoing crisis in the state.

According to Lloyd, Fubara is yet to fulfil critical conditions that Wike insists are necessary for genuine reconciliation.

Speaking in Port Harcourt, the former chairman argued that reconciliation without justice would be meaningless.

He listed these conditions to include a public apology from Fubara to elder statesman and immediate past Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers, Sergeant Awuse, members of the State House of Assembly, former local government chairmen, and others.

He said, “People are confused thinking only the minister was wounded in this political crisis, but many others—former council chairmen and campaign coordinators for Fubara—are also aggrieved. “I’m aggrieved, too. So, let us not seek peace in the graveyard; let us seek genuine peace.”

Highlighting Fubara’s alleged lack of commitment, Lloyd recalled an eight-point peace agreement brokered by President Bola Tinubu during the height of the political conflict, which Fubara reportedly reneged on.

“To this day, none of Fubara’s supporters have apologised for their actions.

“If Governor Fubara can renege on agreements made before the President, how can peace be trusted? He owes an apology to the Assembly members whose salaries were seized for two years. Peace is not just about the Minister; it requires full pursuit,” he added.