Why We Have Not Given Tinubu Notice Of Impeachment – Akpabio

Senate President Godswill Akpabio has passed a vote of confidence on President Bola Tinubu on behalf of the National Assembly.

Speaking on Thursday during the national summit at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa in Abuja, which was organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC), Akpabio submitted that Tinubu has performed well in office since assuming power in 2023.

Naija News reports that Akpabio added that President Tinubu would easily win re-election in 2027, unlike in 2023 when he faced some challenges.

The Senate President submitted that the National Assembly has had no reason to issue a notice of impeachment against Tinubu because of his good performance in office.

“If this president has done well, is it not us (National Assembly) that will say so? If he has not done well, is it not us that will give him notice of impeachment? We are not giving him notice of impeachment, we are giving him notice that it was difficult for you in 2023, but in 2027 I see everything turning around, the number of states that are coming to join you,” Akpabio said.

More Defections

Akpabio hinted that more politicians are willing to join the APC, citing an example of an unnamed Senator of the Labour Party.

“As I was leaving, one senator was dragging my dress today. He said, ‘please take me there’, and I said you can’t come now. He is a Labour senator but I don’t want to mention his name,” Akpabio added.